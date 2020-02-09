Manuel Neuer reveals why he took a penalty in 2012 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has shed light to why he stepped up to take a penalty against Chelsea in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final.

After Thomas Muller's late goal at the Allianz Arena in 2012, Bayern Munich looked to have won the Champions League in their own stadium, but a stunning header from Didier Drogba at the death took it to extra-time, which lead to penalties.

Didier Drogba turned up on cue from Juan Mata's corner to level the scores at the Allianz Arena. Getty Images

After deliberation, Manuel Neuer was included on the Bayern list to take one of the first five penalties.

The 33-year-old stepped up to take his penalty, and cooly slotted underneath Petr Cech to make it 3-1 to Bayern in the penalty shootout, but a stunning turnaround secured Chelsea their first ever Champions League triumph.

Speaking to BT Sport, the German shot-stopper revealed the reason to why he had to step up to take a penalty.

"It all came down to the penalty shootout. Luck was against us, not many players wanted to take a penalty which I understand because the pressure was immense so I volunteered to take one," Neuer said.

Chelsea secured the emphatic triumph under rookie Roberto Di Matteo. Getty Images

"It wasn't enough, despite me saving some penalties. Petr Cech was on the other team and he performed very well so we had to congratulate them.

"That was a bitter moment for us because we were the better team." Neuer added on the 2012 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

The two sides come head-to-head for the first time at the end of February since the 2012 meeting in the last-16 of the Champions League.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube