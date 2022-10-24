Skip to main content
Marc Cucurella Recently Suffered From Tonsillitis

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Marc Cucurella Recently Suffered From Tonsillitis

It is being reported that Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella recently recovered from a severe bout of tonsillitis.

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella was hauled off in the first half against Manchester United this weekend. A decision that was thought to be solely tactical now has a new twist, according to recent reports. 

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Spaniard recently spent a week in a London hospital with a case of tonsillitis that led to him losing between four and five kilograms. This coupled with Chelsea's subpar opening to the match likely explains the substitution. 

Marc Cucurella and Mateo Kovacic

Manager Graham Potter was quoted as acknowledging the need for more help in the midfield, leading to this change. 

'I think the impression of the match was that we were being a bit outclassed in midfield. We needed an extra player there to put a little more pressure, to prevent them from building their plays, to make it easier to build ours.'

The report also mentions the fact that Potter still has complete faith in Cucurella, given his previous experience working with him. That made him willing to haul him off without having to worry about how it would be received by the defender. 

MArc Cucurella

The 24-year-old should get back to his best shortly as he looks to put this illness behind him and work his way back to full fitness. 

