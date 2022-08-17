Skip to main content

Marc Cucurella Talks About ‘Clear’ Red Card for Cristian Romero for Pulling His Hair

Marc Cucurella has spoken about his hair being pulled by Cristian Romero against Tottenham.

Against Tottenham, Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean made a massive mistake which led to Antonio Conte's side getting one point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs' defender Cristian Romero blatantly pulled Marc Cucurella's hair before the corner leading to Harry Kane's last-minute goal was taken.

Even though Dean and his VAR assistant reviewed it for violent conduct, they decided against sending Taylor to the monitor to make his own decision.

MArc Cucurella

The backlash of this decision has been huge. A petition from Chelsea fans has asked the FA not to allow Taylor to referee Blue games again.

Also, Dean has been removed from VAR duty ahead of next week's Premier League fixtures.

Speaking in his first press conference as a Chelsea player, via Absolute Chelsea, Cucurella said that it was a 'clear' red card for Romero.

Marc Cucurella Anthony Taylor

"Yes. For me it is too clear in the game, on the pitch. I didn't see it on the TV, the video. I think it's very clear but this is one error of the referee or VAR. Sometimes the referees have good decisions, sometimes not.

"This is not my problem. Maybe we need to work harder to not concede this goal in the last minute. I saw checking for a red card in the stadium. For me it is clear. In this moment, I don't know what happened.

"Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad. This is football. In this game it's an error and in other games maybe the referee gives good decisions."

