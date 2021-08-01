Marc Guehi Delivers Conor Gallagher Verdict Following Crystal Palace Debut

Marc Guehi has praised Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher after he made his Crystal Palace debut during pre-season against Reading.

The 21-year-old made the switch to the Eagles for the 2021/22 campaign on loan earlier this week and made his debut for Patrick Vieira's side against Reading on Saturday.

Palace saw off the Championship side 3-1 despite being reduced to 10-men and Gallagher impressed his new teammates, including Guehi who also made the switch, a permanent one, from Chelsea to Selhurst Park last month.

Gallagher's distribution, creativity and work ethic was highly praise by Guehi who believes Gallagher will make life 'a lot easier' for the Eagles next season from the midfield.

What Marc Guehi said

“Conor’s a good lad, a good boy,” Guehi told Palace TV. “He’s a very good player, and can bring loads of energy going forwards. He’s a very creative midfielder, and likes a bit of tackling as well, so hopefully he can bring us a lot of success this season.

“When you’re pinned back with ten men, you need someone to drive with the ball. That’s what he did today.

“On the ball (with ten men) there is less of an outlet, and not that many passing options. You might have to play more direct. JP (Mateta), Jordan (Ayew) and Rob (Street) did really well to hold the ball.

“It’s tough, but when you’ve got good players around you it makes it a lot easier."

