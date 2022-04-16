Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marc Guehi 'Looking Forward' to FA Cup Semi-Final Clash Against Chelsea

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has revealed he is 'looking forward' to his side's FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea on Sunday. 

The Eagles man joined the Premier League side in the summer transfer window, moving from West to South London. 

He has already played twice against his former club this season, and he was on the losing side in both meetings against Chelsea. 

imago1010015163h

When speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Guehi revealed his thoughts on the match as both sides prepare to compete for a spot in the final.

"I’ve played them twice already. I’m quite relaxed, looking forward to it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also spoke on his move to Selhurst Park from Stamford Bridge as he said: "No. I came here hoping to get minutes and regular football and thankfully I’ve had the backing of the manager and done that. 

"The team’s been on an exciting journey and it’s a surprise to be in the semis but through our hard work we’ve shown it’s possible."

imago1005604617h

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked if his side's Champions League exit during the week will give them motivation for Sunday, as he said: "I think we are in between (confident and upset). From confidence wise I think it is a huge boost but still it is a disappointment to go out of Champions League at quarter-final. Not a big drama but of course not in this kind of way but still a disappointment because we feel we could be one of the four teams in semi-final.

"That is a weird feeling because we had a huge task to go to Madrid, win by minimum of two or three goals. We were three goals ahead. In a knockout game at Bernabeu this was a fantastic performance and stays like this but still tastes bitter because we are out of Champions League. 

"In both legs we did too many individual mistakes, too many got punished by individual quality. It is still a little bit in between for me but we bounce back from the two results and performances against Brentford and Madrid, won both games after that."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010235547h
News

Comment: Chelsea Bouncing Back From Liverpool Wembley Defeat vs Crystal Palace Important for Long-Term Mentality

By Matt Debono30 minutes ago
imago1008826839h (1)
News

'Realise the Level of Commitment' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Academy Stars Amid First Team Introductions

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010993874h (2)
News

Ken Griffin 'Vocal' in the Ricketts Family's Withdrawal of Chelsea Bid

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011285057h
News

'I Agree With Him' - Thomas Tuchel Backs Jurgen Klopp After Recent Schedule Congestion Comments

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011166347h
News

'We Had a Plan' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission on Southampton's Tino Livramento

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1006534596h
News

Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi & Lukaku: Chelsea Fitness Updates Ahead of Crystal Palace Showdown

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1011169456h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sends Message to Chelsea Squad for Final End of Season Push

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago0078499516h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Submits Official Bid For Chelsea Amid Pending Takeover

By Rob Calcutt13 hours ago