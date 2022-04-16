Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has revealed he is 'looking forward' to his side's FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Eagles man joined the Premier League side in the summer transfer window, moving from West to South London.

He has already played twice against his former club this season, and he was on the losing side in both meetings against Chelsea.

When speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Guehi revealed his thoughts on the match as both sides prepare to compete for a spot in the final.

"I’ve played them twice already. I’m quite relaxed, looking forward to it."

He also spoke on his move to Selhurst Park from Stamford Bridge as he said: "No. I came here hoping to get minutes and regular football and thankfully I’ve had the backing of the manager and done that.

"The team’s been on an exciting journey and it’s a surprise to be in the semis but through our hard work we’ve shown it’s possible."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked if his side's Champions League exit during the week will give them motivation for Sunday, as he said: "I think we are in between (confident and upset). From confidence wise I think it is a huge boost but still it is a disappointment to go out of Champions League at quarter-final. Not a big drama but of course not in this kind of way but still a disappointment because we feel we could be one of the four teams in semi-final.

"That is a weird feeling because we had a huge task to go to Madrid, win by minimum of two or three goals. We were three goals ahead. In a knockout game at Bernabeu this was a fantastic performance and stays like this but still tastes bitter because we are out of Champions League.

"In both legs we did too many individual mistakes, too many got punished by individual quality. It is still a little bit in between for me but we bounce back from the two results and performances against Brentford and Madrid, won both games after that."

