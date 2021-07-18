Marc Guehi Could Make Crystal Palace Debut Against Chelsea Next Month

Sports Illustrated home
Marc Guehi Set to Make Crystal Palace Debut Against Chelsea

The defender moved to the Eagle.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Marc Guehi could be set to make his Crystal Palace debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the 14th August.

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Selhurst Park, completing a permanent transfer from Chelsea.

The defender is now in line to make his first appearance for his new club back in familiar territory as the Eagles face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the first game of the season.

Fans are set to return in full capacity for the match against Crystal Palace and Guehi is sure to get a warm welcome.

The highly rated academy graduate has previously spent two spell away from Stamford Bridge on loan, both with Swansea City, but it was thought that he would be set for a third.

However, Crystal Palace's offer was 'too good to refuse' for the Blues as the defender is set for a permanent move to Palace.

Chelsea reportedly valued Guehi at between £15-20 million but no official price has been released for the transfeer.

Upon signing for Palace, Guehi said:“I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League. I’m really excited to get going.

“(The club is taking) a really exciting direction with the new gaffer that’s come in. A lot of good young players are here and obviously such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come.”

