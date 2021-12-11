Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Two Penalties After 3-2 Defeat

Author:

Marcelo Bielsa has offered his thoughts on Chelsea being awarded two penalties, both of which converted, as his Leeds United side lost 3-2 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Raphinha had put the visitors ahead after 28 minutes from the spot as Daniel James was brought down by Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea turned the game around with a strike from Mason Mount just before half-time. 

Jorginho then put the Blues ahead with a penalty kick after Antonio Rudiger was fouled by Raphinha. Chris Kavanagh didn't award it immediately, but VAR helped overturn the decision.

imago1008584133h

Joe Gelhardt thought he had claimed a point for Leeds with a finish from close range seven minutes from time, but Rudiger was fouled once again in the box and Jorginho scored his second penalty in the 94th minute to seal a late, and vital, 3-2 win for Thomas Tuchel's side to end a run of two games without victory.

Read More

Bielsa was asked about the penalties and errors from his side post-match, telling reporters: "Errors are part of the game, unless they are unjustified or impudent. I wouldn't class either of those penalties as that."

imago1008587524h

Tempers flared at full-time between both sets of players, but Tuchel wasn't too focused on emotions boiling over in west London. 

"Emotions were boiling. I think it's normal. I didn't hear it was anything serious so all good."

He added: "I didn't see any of this. I was not aware of it. I was fully focused on the match so I think maybe you know better about what happened than me."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008591594h
News

Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Two Penalties After 3-2 Defeat

41 seconds ago
imago1008584146h
News

'This is Football' - Jorginho Lauds Chelsea's Win Over Leeds

30 minutes ago
imago1008532416h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue to Pursue Their Interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde

1 hour ago
imago1008584146h
News

'You Need to Push Yourself to Help The Team' - Jorginho on Chelsea Win Over Leeds

1 hour ago
imago1008586997h
News

'Emotions Were Boiling' - Tuchel Reluctant to Say Too Much on Full Time Scenes After Leeds Win

2 hours ago
imago1008579381h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's 'Lucky' 3-2 Win Over Leeds United

2 hours ago
imago1008588556h
News

'It's Hard, But I Pushed Through' - Jorginho Reassures Fans Over Back Injury

2 hours ago
imago1008584133h
News

'I Think We Deserved A Draw' - Marcelo Bielsa Reflects on Chelsea Loss

2 hours ago