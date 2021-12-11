Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Two Penalties After 3-2 Defeat

Marcelo Bielsa has offered his thoughts on Chelsea being awarded two penalties, both of which converted, as his Leeds United side lost 3-2 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Raphinha had put the visitors ahead after 28 minutes from the spot as Daniel James was brought down by Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea turned the game around with a strike from Mason Mount just before half-time.

Jorginho then put the Blues ahead with a penalty kick after Antonio Rudiger was fouled by Raphinha. Chris Kavanagh didn't award it immediately, but VAR helped overturn the decision.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Joe Gelhardt thought he had claimed a point for Leeds with a finish from close range seven minutes from time, but Rudiger was fouled once again in the box and Jorginho scored his second penalty in the 94th minute to seal a late, and vital, 3-2 win for Thomas Tuchel's side to end a run of two games without victory.

Bielsa was asked about the penalties and errors from his side post-match, telling reporters: "Errors are part of the game, unless they are unjustified or impudent. I wouldn't class either of those penalties as that."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tempers flared at full-time between both sets of players, but Tuchel wasn't too focused on emotions boiling over in west London.

"Emotions were boiling. I think it's normal. I didn't hear it was anything serious so all good."

He added: "I didn't see any of this. I was not aware of it. I was fully focused on the match so I think maybe you know better about what happened than me."

