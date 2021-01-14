Marco van Ginkel celebrates return to action after spending 983 days on the sidelines due to knee injury

Marco van Ginkel made his first appearance in two-and-a-half seasons after coming off the bench in PSV Eindhoven’s 3-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday.

van Ginkel, 28, who's made four apperances for Chelsea since his arrival at the club, has been plagued with knee issues for the best part of a decade since tearing his ACL in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Swindon Town in the League Cup back in September 2013.

In his post-match interview, van Ginkel told ESPN, as relayed by Football Oranje: "Personally, this is a highlight. I worked hard for it and it took a long time. Being back now feels like a reward.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

"I got a few minutes, that’s great. At home, I’m going to put things into perspective for a moment, that’s a lot. In the end I worked hard for it and I am proud to be back. Almost a thousand days? I just heard, yes."

van Ginkel, who was handed a new one-year deal at Stamford Bridge in June 2020, showed great determination in his long road to recovery.

The Dutchman added: "In the end I stopped counting the days. They are not the most important either. I was only working on my recovery, hoping to be able to play football again.

"There was also a period when that chance was a lot smaller. I’ve been through a lot of emotional things. In the end, I’m standing here, then congratulations is appropriate, yes.

“The fire has never stopped burning. That was necessary, otherwise I would not have made it."

