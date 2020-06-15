Marco van Ginkel is set to stay at Chelsea this summer after he revealed that the club have offered him a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old arrived in west London back in 2013 from Vitesse and was tipped to become a huge success in England, and was subsequently handed his debut by Jose Mourinho.

But van Ginkel's time at the club hasn't worked out, yet. Four games into his career at Chelsea he tore his ACL and several knee injuries later, it has seen him battling and recovering whilst heading out on loan spells to AC Milan, Stoke City and PSV on two occasions.

Despite being injury-prone, Chelsea have offered van Ginkel a chance to extend his contract at the club with his contract set to expire this summer.

"I am very happy with that sign of trust from Chelsea. It is no small thing that a club tries to keep you in such an uncertain time after such a long injury period. Apparently they still see something in me, although we still have to figure it out," he said to AD.

His return to action from the sidelines is a positive sign, but after his success his the Netherlands with PSV in his two loan spells, van Ginkel hinted that he could make a return on loan to PSV.

"It is really not only about my contract or future plans, but also about exchanging experiences. There is reciprocal human interest and I really appreciate that," he said on speaking to people at PSV.

"I follow my previous clubs well. No matter what happens, I will always feel at home at PSV."

Whatever future has in-store for van Ginkel remains unclear, but if he can steer clear away from his injury problems in recent years, he might be able to return back to the pitch once again however it's likely it won't be at Chelsea.

