Marcos Alonso Demands Chelsea Fair Treatment From Premier League Amid Fixture Postponements

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has demanded fair treatment from the Premier League after several fixture postponements, including the north London derby.

This comes after Chelsea were forced to play through a tricky festive schedule with several injuries and Covid related issues.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Alonso admitted the Blues are frustrated with Premier League postponements to their opponents.

"It’s difficult but I think it should be the same for everyone and all teams treated the same," he said. "We had some games with a lot of players out, some games with only four defenders, but we still had to play.

"It has to be fair for everyone to have the same treatment from the Premier League, not just some games yes, some games no."

Thomas Tuchel also shared the sentiment as the head coach had previously been critical when asked about fixture postponements.

In his pre-match Man City press conference on Friday, Tuchel said: “I strongly, strongly hope that is not the case (matches being postponed for reasons other than Covid). Otherwise I would be very, very angry. We are doing everything to make games happen and we were made to play when we thought we should maybe not. I can only strongly hope that the rules are the same rules for everybody otherwise… yeah.”

This comes after the manager calling for transparency regarding the issue, with Chelsea being forced to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers over the festive period despite being hampered by injuries and positive Covid cases.

“Would be nice for everybody," admitted Tuchel on transparency from league and competition officials. "I doubt you can postpone a match because of Africa Cup of Nations, that would be a big surprise. All the details in the regulations, I have to admit, I am not aware of it."

