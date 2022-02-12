Marcos Alonso Admits He Wants to Stay at Chelsea for a Decade

Marcos Alonso has revealed that he wants to emulate Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and stay with the club for a decade.

The 31-year-old joined Chelsea back in 2016 and has spent six years at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the Athletic, Alonso has admitted he'd love to make it to 10 years in Blue as Azpilicueta has.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

When asked if he would like to stay for as long as his club and country teammate, Alonso said: “Why not? For me I still have another year-and-a half on my contract. It’s a question where maybe I don’t know the answer and it doesn’t just depend on what I want.

“But I will always try to give 100 per cent and always focus on the next game. I am very happy here so why not (sign a new deal to stay longer)."

The Spaniard then continued to reveal that he has had interest from other clubs but never had the desire to depart Chelsea, despite spells on the sidelines.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“I have always had interest from other clubs but to be honest," he continued.

"It was never my intention to leave. I wanted to fight for my position. I know what I can give to the team and until the club tell me something else then that will always be my target.”

However, it may be a difficult feat as Alonso's current contract expires in 2023, meaning that Chelsea could cash in on him this summer if they decide against offering him an extension.

