Marcos Alonso Backing Romelu Lukaku in Race for Premier League Golden Boot

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso believes Romelu Lukaku is a leading contender in the race to claim this season's Premier League Golden Boot.

The Blues sealed a tricky 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, with Lukaku firing a sensational brace as he scored his first set of goals at Stamford Bridge eight years after first signing for the Blues.

The Belgium international has now netted thrice since his £97.5 million switch from Inter Milan, and Alonso is confident of the forward's chances of finishing at the very top of the league's goalscoring charts in May.

In a recent interview, the full-back said: "He (Lukaku) has shown his abilities," as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"He (Lukaku) is so strong, and he scores goals. Of course, he is one of the best in his position and it’s great to have him with us. It will be a tough fight (for the Golden Boot), but of course, he’s got a chance.

"If the whole team will deliver for him (Lukaku) and be together and put in performances like this, he’s just going to have to score the goals, and we will see at the end of the season."

The Spaniard further stressed on the importance of having a top striker for a club challenging for the Premier League title, with the defender pointing that Lukaku could lead them past the finishing line this season.

Alonso added: "You see all the good teams in the last few teams who have won the league, they’ve had someone in the top scorers list.

"That’s what we will have with Lukaku this season, I’m sure. Hopefully, he will help us achieve bigger things, and score as many goals as he can."

