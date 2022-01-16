'We Can do Anything' - Marcos Alonso Maintains Chelsea Belief After Defeat to Manchester City

Skip to main content
Marcos Alonso Believes Chelsea Can 'Fight for Everything' After Manchester City Defeat

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso still believes his side can 'fight for everything' despite their defeat against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon. 

The Blues lost 1-0 against the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of a 70th minute strike from Kevin De Bruyne. 

With Chelsea losing away from home, they remain second in the Premier League table but are now 13 points behind leaders City. 

imago1009145760h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the match, Alonso maintained the belief that the Blues can still compete this season despite their loss, with the Spaniard being the club's only fit left sided defender.

"There are a lot of games but I just focus on recovering and getting ready for the next one. It’s tough sometimes but it’s what we like, to play games, so I’m not going to complain about that.

"The calendar is busy but it is what it is and we have no excuses. We have a deep squad so we cannot complain about injuries and try to find excuses. We need to keep working hard.

"We have a lot of great players in this squad so with determination and a lot of hard training, we can do anything and fight for everything."

imago1008971768h

Chelsea reached the Carabao Cup final earlier in the week as they beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on aggregate.

They are also through to the FA Cup fourth round thanks to their 5-1 victory over Chesterfield, as well as the Champions League knockout stages where they will face Ligue 1 side Lille in February.

