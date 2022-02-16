Marcos Alonso Challenges Chelsea to Be More Like Manchester City

Marcos Alonso has set a challenge to Chelsea, to be more like Manchester City in terms of their consistency.

The Spaniard has been part of a title winning side at Stamford Bridge previously and knows what it takes to lift the Premier League.

Speaking to the Athletic, Alonso highlighted consistency as the reason for Chelsea being out of the title race and challenged his side to be more like Man City.

When asked about the difference between Chelsea and the Manchester leageu leaders, he said: “Just a bit of consistency,

"It’s difficult to fight for every competition and then perform 100 per cent every week. Credit to Manchester City. Are they like a machine, generating win after win? Yes. They are doing well, to be honest."

Thomas Tuchel's men sit a huge 16 points behind the league leaders despite being top of the Premier League in December.

The last couple of months have seen inconsistency creep in as injuries and a Covid-19 crisis at the club are also valid excuses for the drop off in form.

“I think we have the quality (to do the same), there is no doubt about that," Alonso continued. "We just need to win more regularly.

"It is a long championship. We were close until the last month. It is a little bit of a pity to be this far (behind) at this moment. But we need to keep fighting and hopefully Manchester City will have some bad moments and we will take advantage of that and close the gap a little bit.

"We will see if we get to the end of the season with a bit of a chance to get in the mix and fight for the Premier League as well.”

