Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marcos Alonso Challenges Chelsea to Be More Like Manchester City

Marcos Alonso has set a challenge to Chelsea, to be more like Manchester City in terms of their consistency.

The Spaniard has been part of a title winning side at Stamford Bridge previously and knows what it takes to lift the Premier League.

Speaking to the Athletic, Alonso highlighted consistency as the reason for Chelsea being out of the title race and challenged his side to be more like Man City.

imago1009585777h

When asked about the difference between Chelsea and the Manchester leageu leaders, he said: “Just a bit of consistency, 

"It’s difficult to fight for every competition and then perform 100 per cent every week. Credit to Manchester City. Are they like a machine, generating win after win? Yes. They are doing well, to be honest."

Read More

Thomas Tuchel's men sit a huge 16 points behind the league leaders despite being top of the Premier League in December.

imago1009615439h

The last couple of months have seen inconsistency creep in as  injuries and a Covid-19 crisis at the club are also valid excuses for the drop off in form.

“I think we have the quality (to do the same), there is no doubt about that," Alonso continued. "We just need to win more regularly.

"It is a long championship. We were close until the last month. It is a little bit of a pity to be this far (behind) at this moment. But we need to keep fighting and hopefully Manchester City will have some bad moments and we will take advantage of that and close the gap a little bit. 

"We will see if we get to the end of the season with a bit of a chance to get in the mix and fight for the Premier League as well.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009585777h
News

Marcos Alonso Challenges Chelsea to Be More Like Manchester City

just now
imago1006594503h
News

Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on 'Football Expert' Thomas Tuchel Following Chelsea's Club World Cup Triumph

30 minutes ago
imago1009749984h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make Move for Mathijs De Ligt When €120M Juventus Release Clause Activates

1 hour ago
imago1002918831h
News

Sergio Aguero Names Chelsea Legend John Terry as Toughest Defender He's Faced

2 hours ago
imago1009718480h
News

Glen Johnson Urges Chelsea to Bide Time With Armando Broja & Not Bring Striker Back 'Too Soon'

2 hours ago
imago1000092614h
News

Sergio Aguero Labels Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard as Better than Steven Gerrard & Paul Scholes

3 hours ago
imago1009585777h
News

Marcos Alonso Praises Chelsea's Character After Club World Cup Triumph

12 hours ago
imago0036509999h
Transfer News

Report: Marquinhos is Chelsea's 'Dream' Transfer Despite PSG's Reluctance to Sell

12 hours ago