December 15, 2021
Marcos Alonso Challenges Chelsea to Compete for Every Title

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has challenged his team to compete for every title as they remain in every competition this season.

The Blues are third in the Premier League table, into the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, the third round of the FA Cup and the last 16 of the Champions League.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's official club website, Alonso challenged his teammates to fight for every title.

Chelsea have struggled for form in recent weeks, falling to defeat against West Ham United before drawing with Zenit and needing a last minute penalty to beet Leeds United.

Speaking on their recent form, Alonso said: "We have to try to manage our recovery with the game time and try to be 100 per cent ready all the time because every game is tough."

The Spaniard has seen an increase in his game time recently due to an ACL injury to Ben Chilwell. This means that the Spaniard will be relied on heavily over the congested festirve period.

He has challenged his teammates to be at their best to fight for every title this season.

"There are a lot of good teams in the Premier League and Champions League so somehow we need to be there again fighting for every title," he said.

"There are so many points in one month and it can change a lot so we have to be ready for tha. We were top of the table until recently and that’s where we’re aiming to be at the end of the season."

