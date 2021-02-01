Marcos Alonso: Chelsea have to 'fight' to prove where they belong after Burnley win

Marcos Alonso has said it felt good to help Chelsea win their first game under new Head Coach Thomas Tuchel after beating Burnley 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea clinched a maiden victory under Tuchel against the Clarets in west London. Cesar Azpilicueta rifled it past Nick Pope in the first-half, before Alonso himself sealed the three points with a spectacular volley at the near post six minutes from time.

And speaking post-match, Alonso was pleased to have contributed to the side after being recalled to the starting XI for the first time since September.

"I have more freedom to attack because we are better covered for defending but it’s not about the system," said Alonso to the Club's website.

"When we play more organised, all together, knowing what to do and where to be on the pitch then this team has great potential to achieve big things.

"We have a long way until the end of the season to show that and prove we deserve a better position in the table than where we are now but we have to fight for it.

"I haven’t even watched it on TV yet," added Alonso on his goal.

"It was good to help the team with a goal but I’m just delighted for the three points and very happy for the team. We need to get back to the top, or as close to the top as possible, and today was a good start.

The Spaniard also had a message for the supporters after a week of speculation surrounding his part in Frank Lampard's dismissal.

"We knew it would be dangerous against this team with the long balls and set-pieces so I was there to help. It’s been a while since I played but I’ve been working hard and I’m just happy that I was ready for today.

"A lot of things have been said out there but I like to work, be quiet and talk on the pitch so that was for the fans. It’s good to get the reward and hopefully there will be more to come."

