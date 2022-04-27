Chelsea will always be Marcos Alonso's club and home after a successful spell at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old has been at Chelsea since 2016 after joining from Fiorentina for Antonio Conte's side. Six years on and he remains a Blue, and has a whole host of trophies to back his time in west London up.

Alonso has won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and Super Cup, capping off an incredibly successful stint.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He has been linked with a return to Spain, but for now he remains in England, a place where he first called home in 2010.

12 years on, he has been in Italy before returning back to England to find his new long-term home, Chelsea. It's a place he will fondly remember when the day does come to leave.

What Marcos Alonso said

"I have come a long way since then," reflected Alonso to the official Chelsea website following his arrival in England back in 2010 when joined Bolton Wanderers.

"After a lot of challenges, you grow as a person and a player. It’s the experience that can help you the most. All the good things, all the bad things… it’s what makes you improve and what makes you better. I think I’m a much more mature person now with a big career behind me, and hopefully more to come.

"Chelsea is my home now. It has become the club of my life. I will always have those memories, and I will always have Chelsea in my mind."

