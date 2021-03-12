Marcos Alonso: Chelsea 'ready' for 'tough' clash against Leeds United

Marcos Alonso says Chelsea need to build on their good position and be ready for their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel to Elland Road still unbeaten in his opening 11 games in charge (W8, D3) and are searching for another three points in their quest to finish in the Premier League top four at the end of the season.

Alonso has found himself back in contention since the German's arrival at the end of January and acknowledged their good form in recent weeks prior to their away trip to Yorkshire.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Alonso said: "We are in a good position now but we have to keep winning games, and the only way to do that is to keep working hard.

"We are training well, working hard, but we need to take advantage of this momentum now and try to keep winning games and get closer to the top.

"Now we have another tough game on Saturday at Leeds. We just need to focus on having a good recovery and then be ready for that one."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel is expecting a unique and intense match against Marcelo Biela's side, who have lost four of their last five league matches.

"His style of play is very unique, very intense. We see it in all the data from them, this season and last season. So it will be a very intense game. There will be a lot of intense runs from Leeds, their midfield is flexible, and they are very attacking.

"They try to win every game – they have only had two draws – so they are brave and have courage. They trust their physicality so we have to match it."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel 'concerned' about Tammy Abraham's ongoing ankle injury

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel 'very happy' to have Kai Havertz back in the Chelsea side

READ MORE: 'Perfect size' - Thomas Tuchel makes assessment on Chelsea squad

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube