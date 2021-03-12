NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Marcos Alonso: Chelsea 'ready' for 'tough' clash against Leeds United

Author:
Publish date:

Marcos Alonso says Chelsea need to build on their good position and be ready for their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel to Elland Road still unbeaten in his opening 11 games in charge (W8, D3) and are searching for another three points in their quest to finish in the Premier League top four at the end of the season.

Alonso has found himself back in contention since the German's arrival at the end of January and acknowledged their good form in recent weeks prior to their away trip to Yorkshire.

sipa_32563439

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Alonso said: "We are in a good position now but we have to keep winning games, and the only way to do that is to keep working hard.

"We are training well, working hard, but we need to take advantage of this momentum now and try to keep winning games and get closer to the top.

"Now we have another tough game on Saturday at Leeds. We just need to focus on having a good recovery and then be ready for that one."

sipa_32325793

Tuchel is expecting a unique and intense match against Marcelo Biela's side, who have lost four of their last five league matches. 

"His style of play is very unique, very intense. We see it in all the data from them, this season and last season. So it will be a very intense game. There will be a lot of intense runs from Leeds, their midfield is flexible, and they are very attacking.

"They try to win every game – they have only had two draws – so they are brave and have courage. They trust their physicality so we have to match it."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel 'concerned' about Tammy Abraham's ongoing ankle injury

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel 'very happy' to have Kai Havertz back in the Chelsea side

READ MORE: 'Perfect size' - Thomas Tuchel makes assessment on Chelsea squad

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32544805
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea have 'already made their move' to land Erling Haaland this summer

sipa_32282726 (3)
News

Man City defender Joao Cancelo heaps praise on Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic

sipa_32231102 (1)
Transfer News

Fulham confident of landing Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek on permanent deal

sipa_28792676
News

Marcos Alonso: Chelsea 'ready' for 'tough' clash against Leeds United

sipa_32487980
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32487982
Match Coverage

Preview: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32514667
News

Thomas Tuchel delivers glowing praise for Chelsea coach Anthony Barry

sipa_31614940
News

Thomas Tuchel: Andreas Christensen & Thiago Silva can both play in same Chelsea side