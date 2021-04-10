Marcos Alonso: Crystal Palace clash 'very good chance' for Chelsea to get back to winning ways in Premier League

Chelsea's clash against Crystal Palace is the perfect opportunity for them to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, says defender Marcos Alonso.

Thomas Tuchel's side make the trip across the capital on Saturday evening to Selhurst Park hoping to get back on track in the league after their 5-2 defeat last weekend to West Brom.

It was a dismal afternoon against the Baggies that took top four out of the Blues hands, but they put the result right with a 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Chelsea want to get back on the winning trail in the league after their 14 game unbeaten start came to an end in west London.

Alonso is hoping the Blues can do just that against the Eagles but is aware of the threat they will be up against on Saturday.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website ahead of the match, he said: "With another good run of wins, we have a good chance. We were a bit lucky with the results last weekend and we cannot drop more points.

"We need to keep winning games, counting three points at a time, and of course against Palace there will be a very good chance to get back to winning ways but it is always a difficult game against them.

"They are a very good team with some good quality and they always try to make things hard. Obviously it’s a very important game for us and we will go for the three points."

