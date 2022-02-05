Marcos Alonso Delighted With Winning Chelsea Goal Against Plymouth

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has admitted his delight after scoring the match-winning goal in the FA Cup fourth round against League One Plymouth Argyle.

The Spaniard netted in extra time as Chelsea were struggling to find the back of the net to kill off the match.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Alonso could not hide his delight with his goal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "We try our best always to help the team and today worked. I am very happy for that."

His goal added to fellow wing-back Cesar Azpilicueta's opener as Chelsea needed their experienced heads to win the match.

Despite being pleased with his performance, scoring from the bench, Alonso believes that Chelsea should have finished the match earlier.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Maybe we should have finished the game before the 90th minute but it's nice to have a cup game, the fans to enjoy extra time and everything. The most important is that we are through, happy days!" he continued.

"It's nice to play these kinds of games. I think we were unlucky not to score earlier but we are through, very happy for that and for the goal as well. We keep going!"

The Blues now travel to Abu Dhabi as they prepare to take part in the Club World Cup and will be hoping to show an improved performance if they are to leave the Middle East with a trophy.

The global tournament is the only thing missing from Chelsea's trophy cabinet as Alonso looks to have won it all in Blue.

