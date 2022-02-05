Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marcos Alonso Delighted With Winning Chelsea Goal Against Plymouth

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has admitted his delight after scoring the match-winning goal in the FA Cup fourth round against League One Plymouth Argyle.

The Spaniard netted in extra time as Chelsea were struggling to find the back of the net to kill off the match.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Alonso could not hide his delight with his goal.

imago1009563272h

He said: "We try our best always to help the team and today worked. I am very happy for that."

His goal added to fellow wing-back Cesar Azpilicueta's opener as Chelsea needed their experienced heads to win the match.

Read More

Despite being pleased with his performance, scoring from the bench, Alonso believes that Chelsea should have finished the match earlier.

imago1009563636h

"Maybe we should have finished the game before the 90th minute but it's nice to have a cup game, the fans to enjoy extra time and everything. The most important is that we are through, happy days!" he continued.

"It's nice to play these kinds of games. I think we were unlucky not to score earlier but we are through, very happy for that and for the goal as well. We keep going!"

The Blues now travel to Abu Dhabi as they prepare to take part in the Club World Cup and will be hoping to show an improved performance if they are to leave the Middle East with a trophy.

The global tournament is the only thing missing from Chelsea's trophy cabinet as Alonso looks to have won it all in Blue.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009563636h
News

Marcos Alonso Delighted With Winning Chelsea Goal Against Plymouth

40 seconds ago
imago1009559248h
News

Arno Michels Praises Plymouth Defence After Chelsea Progress Through to Fifth Round of FA Cup

30 minutes ago
imago1009560610h
News

Arno Michels Evaluates Chelsea's Missed Chances Against Plymouth in Tough FA Cup Fixture

1 hour ago
imago1002889898h
News

Arno Michel Praises Chelsea for Performance in Thomas Tuchel Absence

1 hour ago
imago1009569617h
News

'We Are Very Happy With Him' - Arno Michels Praises Kepa Arrizabalaga Following Performance Against Plymouth

2 hours ago
imago1002889898h
News

Arno Michels Provides Update on Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel After Covid-19 Positive Test

2 hours ago
imago1009559626h
News

Plymouth Boss Steven Schumacher Praises Chelsea Attitude Following Tough FA Cup Tie

3 hours ago
imago1009563842h
News

Arno Michels Reveals Chelsea's Injury Concerns Following Difficult Cup Tie With Plymouth

3 hours ago