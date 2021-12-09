Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marcos Alonso Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 'Tough' Title Challenge

Author:

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has opened up on the Blues' title challenge, revealing that his side know that it is a 'tough' ask to win the Premier League this season.

The Spaniard started the season well before being displaced by Ben Chilwell in the starting XI but since Chilwell's injury, Alonso has been handed a chance back in the lineup.

Speaking to football.daily ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Leeds United on the weekend, Alonso admitted that it will be tough for the Blues to win the league this season.

imago1008434222h

When asked to assess Chelsea's chances of lifting the title at the end of the season, Alonso honestly said: "It's going to be tough again this season. 

"We have to be ready for every game. It's difficult to relax and try to regroup but it's the Premier League and we want to win it." 

Read More

Alonso looked less than impressive in recent matches against Watford and West Ham after being trusted to deputise for Chilwell, but Thomas Tuchel revealed that the wing-back had been playing with back pain.

imago1008435097h

This led to the Spaniard being rested against Zenit in Chelsea's 3-3 draw in Russia, but he is expected to return as the Blues face Leeds on Saturday.

Anything less than a win will be a disappointment for Tuchel's men, who fell to third place in the Premier League table after losing to West Ham on Saturday.

Alonso will be hoping he does enough to keep his spot in the starting XI as Chelsea look to challenge for the league title.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008392664h
News

Marcos Alonso Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 'Tough' Title Challenge

40 seconds ago
imago1008271066h
News

Joe Cole: Chelsea Look Disjointed Without Thiago Silva & Antonio Rudiger

30 minutes ago
imago1008435097h
News

Marcos Alonso Provides Honest Insight Into Chelsea's Title Rivals Manchester United & Liverpool

1 hour ago
imago1008508520h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Decide Blues Champions League Fate Ahead of Last-16 Draw

1 hour ago
imago1008525916h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells His Chelsea Squad to Never Change Their Behaviour Despite Poor Form & Zenit Draw

2 hours ago
imago1008213182h (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel is Not Taking Chelsea Criticism Personally After Poor Run of Form

2 hours ago
imago1008432422h
News

Thomas Tuchel: James Will be an Option in Midfield to Tackle Chelsea Selection Issues

3 hours ago
imago1008525918h
News

Simulated Champions League Last-16 Draw: Chelsea Handed Real Madrid Tie

3 hours ago