Marcos Alonso Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 'Tough' Title Challenge

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has opened up on the Blues' title challenge, revealing that his side know that it is a 'tough' ask to win the Premier League this season.

The Spaniard started the season well before being displaced by Ben Chilwell in the starting XI but since Chilwell's injury, Alonso has been handed a chance back in the lineup.

Speaking to football.daily ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Leeds United on the weekend, Alonso admitted that it will be tough for the Blues to win the league this season.

When asked to assess Chelsea's chances of lifting the title at the end of the season, Alonso honestly said: "It's going to be tough again this season.

"We have to be ready for every game. It's difficult to relax and try to regroup but it's the Premier League and we want to win it."



Alonso looked less than impressive in recent matches against Watford and West Ham after being trusted to deputise for Chilwell, but Thomas Tuchel revealed that the wing-back had been playing with back pain.

This led to the Spaniard being rested against Zenit in Chelsea's 3-3 draw in Russia, but he is expected to return as the Blues face Leeds on Saturday.

Anything less than a win will be a disappointment for Tuchel's men, who fell to third place in the Premier League table after losing to West Ham on Saturday.

Alonso will be hoping he does enough to keep his spot in the starting XI as Chelsea look to challenge for the league title.

