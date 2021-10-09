Marcos Alonso Discusses Chelsea Future Amid Inter Milan Links

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has opened up on his future amid links with a return to the Serie A.

The wing-back has been in fine form this season, displacing Ben Chilwell in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea starting XI.

However, he has been linked with a move away from the club with Inter Milan as a potential destination.

Speaking with SE12, Alonso gave an honest verdict on his future.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

He said: "Well, the truth is that a bit of both. I'm very good there and also, before I retire, I would like to have the opportunity to play in LaLiga. It is not something that feels urgent, I am very well in a great team and fighting for great titles. I have a two-year contract and we'll see what happens in the future."

The Spaniard has been linked with a return to Italy, where he previously played for Fiorentina, as Inter Milan are readying a move for the defender.

Photo by PRESSINPHOTO

The 30-year-old has constantly been linked with a switch to Italy and was attempted to be used as part of the deal to sign Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

Inter rejected Chelsea's offer but they are still keen on the Spaniard, who enjoyed a stellar start to the 2021/22 campaign.

It remains to be seen as to whether Alonso will depart Chelsea anytime soon but interest from abroad continues.

