Marcos Alonso Discusses Frank Lampard's Criticism of Him During Chelsea Spell

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has opened up on the criticism he received from former Blues manager Marcos Alonso.

Lampard was the head coach at Stamford Bridge for one and a half seasons, during which time he froze Alonso out of the side.

Speaking to the Athletic, Alonso opened up on the drama.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Alonso had allegedly spent the second half of Chelsea's clash with West Bromwich Albion on the coach, refusing to support his teammates after being substituted.

He said: “The manager (Lampard) didn't take it well but I explained everything that happened. He thought I left before the end of the game but I told him no. There were some medical staff in the changing room who can provide the right information.

“I watched the game upstairs and with five minutes to go they (West Brom security) told me I cannot be here so I went downstairs to the changing room. Then when the referee blew the whistle I went to the coach before the team got back."

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Spaniard, who has won his place back under Thomas Tuchel, continued to reveal all.

“It was not with any bad intention that I wanted to leave but I had a shower at half-time already, I had a shower upstairs and then I just went. I was not happy, of course, with how the game went and everything but it was not any intention to do that."

“I spoke to my team-mates straight after, (to check) if someone felt offended or something, (but) everyone was OK."