'Spain is Where They Know Me Least' - Alonso on Making 4th Spain Cap

    October 10, 2021
    Marcos Alonso Discusses His La Liga Reputation Amid Transfer Links

    Chelsea and Spain left-back Marcos Alonso has opened up about how people in Spain aren't too aware about his abilities.

    The Spanish defender grew up in the youth ranks at Real Madrid, but only ever actually made one appearance in La Liga for the club before moving abroad.

    He has been at Chelsea since 2016, in which time he has scored 25 goals in 175 matches.

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Alonso discussed how few people in Spain see him week-after-week in the Premier League.

    "More than anything, little by little people in Spain are getting to know me.

    "I have had a career abroad, people see La Liga more than the Premier League there and it may have been surprising, but I know what I am capable of and what I have been doing for years.

    "I have felt recognised and loved in all the teams I have played in. In Spain is where they know me least, less than in Italy or England, but it is normal.

    "In the end people are familiar with what they see more often.

    "Where I can get noticed is on the pitch and I have always tried the maximum to do that.

    "In the end it is the opinion of each coach to choose whoever they want and you have to respect them."

    Alonso continued by saying how playing for Spain wasn't always at the forefront of his mind, and how he has prioritised games at club-level in the past.

    "The truth is that for a long time I have taken the national team as a bonus. In the end I play for my club and try to do my best.

    "If I am lucky enough to come to the national team, I take it as a reward for that work."

