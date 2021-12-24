Marcos Alonso Encourages Chelsea to Keep Pushing Through Tough Festive Schedule Amid Injury & Covid Crisis

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has encouraged his side to keep pushing during a tough schedule.

The games are coming thick and fast for Thomas Tuchel's side as they look to challenge in all competitions this season.

Speaking via Metro Sport, Alonso has sent a message to his fellow Chelsea teammates.

IMAGO / News Images

When asked about Chelsea's recent matches, where they have played three times a week in recent times, Alonso said: "It’s just difficult when you play so many games, with so many players with the pandemic going out it’s a little bit uncertain.

"But it is what it is, we have to stick together now even if the results weren’t the best in the last few games, we have to keep pushing and doing out thing and hopefully we will get the results and move back to the top."

Chelsea faced off against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter final just two days after drawing 0-0 against Wolves in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel's side face Aston Villa just days later on Boxing Day as they look to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The head coach has already given his verdict as he provided team news ahead of the clash.

"It is a Premier League game at one of the toughest places where you can play in Aston Villa. It is good news, don't get me wrong but I am not overexcited now because I know I need to check how they are." he said.

