Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marcos Alonso Encourages Chelsea to Keep Pushing Through Tough Festive Schedule Amid Injury & Covid Crisis

Author:

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has encouraged his side to keep pushing during a tough schedule.

The games are coming thick and fast for Thomas Tuchel's side as they look to challenge in all competitions this season.

Speaking via Metro Sport, Alonso has sent a message to his fellow Chelsea teammates.

imago1008818855h

When asked about Chelsea's recent matches, where they have played three times a week in recent times, Alonso said: "It’s just difficult when you play so many games, with so many players with the pandemic going out it’s a little bit uncertain.

"But it is what it is, we have to stick together now even if the results weren’t the best in the last few games, we have to keep pushing and doing out thing and hopefully we will get the results and move back to the top."

Read More

Chelsea faced off against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter final just two days after drawing 0-0 against Wolves in the Premier League.

imago1008820569h

Tuchel's side face Aston Villa just days later on Boxing Day as they look to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The head coach has already given his verdict as he provided team news ahead of  the clash.

 "It is a Premier League game at one of the toughest places where you can play in Aston Villa. It is good news, don't get me wrong but I am not overexcited now because I know I need to check how they are." he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008820569h
News

Marcos Alonso Encourages Chelsea to Keep Pushing Through Tough Festive Schedule Amid Injury & Covid Crisis

just now
imago1008225932h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Identify PSG Defender Presnel Kimpembe as Antonio Rudiger Replacement

10 hours ago
imago1008676944h
News

'We're Looking Forward to It' - Ezri Konsa Fires Warning to Chelsea Ahead of Boxing Day Fixture

10 hours ago
imago0035198982h
News

Chelsea Handed January Boosts as Hakim Ziyech Left Out of Morocco Squad for African Cup of Nations

11 hours ago
pjimage (32)
News

Report: Chelsea Expect Silva, Christensen & Azpilicueta to Sign Contract Extensions

11 hours ago
imago1008770093h
Transfer News

Revealed: Chelsea Will Only Make January Signings if Summer Targets Become Available

12 hours ago
imago1008809169h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Remains Chelsea's Leading Defensive Target Ahead of January Transfer Window

12 hours ago
imago1008646383h
Transfer News

Report: 'Growing Belief' Around Chelsea That Antonio Rudiger Will Leave as a Free Agent in Summer

13 hours ago