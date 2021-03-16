Marcos Alonso expects tough match against Atletico Madrid in Champions League last-16 tie

Marcos Alonso knows Atletico Madrid will pose a big threat to Chelsea in the second-leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head into the second-leg with a one goal advantage after Olivier Giroud's incredible acrobatic effort in the first-leg sealed a 1-0 win for the Blues last month.

(Photo by ANGEL RIVERO/MARCA/SIPA/Sipa USA)

Thomas Tuchel's side got their rewards after a dominant display against the Spanish side but Alonso knows Chelsea have to be focused and ready for an even tougher test in west London on Wednesday.

Talking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "When I saw their line-up for the first game, I said they are going to go offensive. Then, the way they play and the way we play, we forced them to defend a bit, and we got control of possession. It became difficult for them.

"For the second game they need to go for the game and I’m sure it will be even tougher than the other day. We cannot be overconfident. It’s very important to have in mind it’s just half of the job done."

If Chelsea manage to progress into the quarter-finals, they will find out their last-eight opponents on Friday 19 March when the draw is made at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

