'He is a Great Coach' - Marcos Alonso Full of Praise for Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea and Spain full-back Marcos Alonso was full of praise for Blues first team manager Thomas Tuchel, describing him as a "great coach".

The German manager took over at Chelsea in January 2021, as Frank Lampard's tenure came to an end.

In his first six months at the club, Tuchel took the Blues to the Champions League final, beating Manchester City 1-0 to take home the trophy.

SIPA USA

Speaking to Manu Carreño for 'El Larguero', Alonso heavily praised the Chelsea manager for his rapid rise to success in England.

"With us, he was able to make changes very quickly and now he has the chance to continue improving," as quoted by cadenaser.com.

"We have all been very happy with him since the first day he arrived and we're excited to see how much we can achieve this season.

When asked about how different Tuchel is as a manager, Alonso's praise didn't stop.

Sipa USA

"It's complicated, I have played under a lot of great trainers, but in the end, every one had different traits.

"It is obvious that he is a great coach in both the football world and his personal life.

"He reads games very well, he prepares for them incredibly well.

"It's a major advantage to have a coach like that.

Alonso fell out of favour at Chelsea during Frank Lampard's tenure at the club, but has found his way back into the starting squad under Thomas Tuchel.

Since his arrival back in January 2021, Tuchel has relied on Alonso for his offensive abilities down the left-wing, slowly edging Ben Chilwell out of the starting team.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube