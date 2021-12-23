Marcos Alonso Hails Chelsea Youngsters After EFL Cup Win Over Brentford

Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Marcos Alonso Hails Chelsea Youngsters After Carabao Cup Win Over Brentford

Author:

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has praised his side's young talents for their performance in their midweek 2-0 EFL Cup win over Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests from several Blues players, Thomas Tuchel was left with a selection headache meaning he had ato rely on the talents of young players like Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons.

Thanks to a late penalty from Jorginho and an own goal from Pontus Jansson, Tuchel's boys won the tie 2-0, moving them onto a semi-final encounter with Tottenham.

Speaking after the game, Alonso had nothing but praise for the young talents who all impressed on their debuts.

"Everyone, even at 17- or 18-years-old played a great game, it’s credit to everyone," he told the official Chelsea website.

"I think they were on holidays two days ago. They came for a couple days of training and we saw the quality they have in this match. It is not easy to go here.

Harvey Vale (left) / Jude Soonsup-Bell (middle) / Xavier Simons (right)

"They have come to train with us sometimes. We see them and we follow them and I'm happy for them to make their debut. Hopefully they keep improving."

Alonso went on to give the whole squad their credit where due for the win given the tough circumstances.

"It was a very good game from everyone. It is difficult at this time, with so many games and with Covid and everything, but there was an amazing atmosphere from the away fans parked in the corner, we had a very good performance and a good win and off to the next round."

