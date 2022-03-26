Skip to main content
Marcos Alonso Hails Thomas Tuchel Impact on Chelsea's Defence in Champions League Win

Marcos Alonso has heaped praise on Blues boss Thomas Tuchel for his impact in transforming Chelsea's defence on their way to winning the UEFA Champions League last season.

The German took over from Frank Lampard, with Chelsea struggling for form in the Premier League but into the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Speaking to Independent Football during the international break, Alonso heaped praise on Tuchel for transforming the side on the way to winning the Champions League last season.

imago1010713391h

Speaking on their victory in the competiton, Alonso said: “We were a very balanced team. In these close knockout ties, the little details make the difference.

“We were a team in every way. We defended very well, we were an uncomfortable team to play with, we defended all eleven and the small details made the difference.”

He continued to heap praise on Tuchel for improving the team tactically and in the defensive phase.

“At this point in the Champions League everything is very even and it depends on very small details. Since (Tuchel) arrived, the team took a leap tactically and when it came to defending. We are very happy with it," he concluded.

Chelsea will be hoping to go back to back in the Champions League, having reached the quarter-final stage once again this season, where they will face Real Madrid.

The winner of the tie will face off against Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals for a chance to play a final in Paris at the end of the season.

imago1010365956h
