Marcos Alonso Happy With Chelsea's Champions League Performance Against Lille

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has revealed he is happy with his side's Champions League win against Lille on Wednesday night. 

The Blues beat their French opponents 2-1 on the road, with their 4-1 overall aggregate score sending them to the quarter-finals of the competition. 

As a result Chelsea are now into the last eight for the second consecutive season as they look to retain their European crown. 

imago1010647146h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Alonso revealed he was pleased with the west London side's performance away from home.

"We expected a tough game against a tough side, in a big stadium with passionate fans and that’s what we got It’s the Champions League, so these are the challenges you face. 

"We never gave up, we kept fighting until the end and we are very happy with the result and to go through to the quarter-final.

"I think both games were similar, Lille are a strong opponent. We conceded a strange goal with VAR but we never gave up, we kept fighting and we got an important win to certify that we would be in the next round.

imago1010648274h

"We performed well and deserved this victory."

Lille took the lead on the night through a Burak Yilmaz penalty, with Jorginho being penalised for a handball in the box.

However Christian Pulisic equalised in stoppage time at the end of the first half, netting from a tight angle.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta then settled the tie with his goal at the back post.

imago1010488523h
