Marcos Alonso Heaps Praise on Chelsea Fans After Carabao Cup Victory Over Brentford

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has hailed the Blues fans who were present in Brentford to see his side progress to the Carabao Cup quarter finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side came out 2-0 victors against the Bees as they progresed to face Tottenham Hotspur in the next round.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by Metro Sport, Alonso discussed the role of the fans during the game.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Blues faithful were in fine voice, out-singing the home fans as three Chelsea youngsters were named in the starting XI.

There was signifiant support for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga too, whose fine first-half performance kept his side in the match going into the break.

The side then upped up the pressure in a dominating performance before a Pontus Jansson own goal was added to by a Jorginho penalty to see Chelsea progress.

IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking about the fans, Alonso said: "It was not easy for the fans to get here given the conditions, but it was a great win and a great atmosphere as well.

"There was an amazing atmosphere from the away fans parked in the corner, we had a very good performance and a good win and off to the next round."

Alonso has found his game time improved in recent weeks due to the injury to Ben Chilwell, with Saul Niguez being used as a back-up wing-back.

The Blues will be hoping that their fans can keep up their support to help the team over get results over the winter period.

