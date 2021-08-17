Marcos Alonso Heaps Praise on Romelu Lukaku Following Club-Record Chelsea Move

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has lauded Romelu Lukaku after the forward completed his £97.5 million switch to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old has become the highest earner in west London after returning to the European champions a decade after he first signed for the Blues on a five-year contract.

The Belgium international could be thrown straight into the mix in during Chelsea's clash at Arsenal at the weekend, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel confirming that the forward is in contention to feature against the Gunners.

"I’m looking forward to playing with him (Lukaku). He’s going to be a great help for us. He’s a great player, it’s good to have him back (at Chelsea), and I’m looking forward to start training with him," said Alonso, as quoted by the club's official website.

Lukaku has expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing at Stamford Bridge with fans in attendance - something he has dreamt of since he was a kid.

"I’m going to give my maximum. Hopefully, we will keep winning trophies. I’ll do my work on the pitch. I don’t want to talk too much but you’ll see what I can do," said the striker in his first interview since returning to west London.

"It will mean a lot. It’ll mean the world to me. It’s something I’ve wanted since I was 10 years old - to play at Stamford Bridge and win trophies with the club (Chelsea)."

The marksman is looking forward to getting started with his new side, and has stated that he has developed his game further during his time in the Serie A.

Lukaku added: "I like the system that we (Chelsea) play, and I’m very flexible. I can play as a two or by myself, and I’m used to the system, because it’s what we play with the Belgium national team, so I don’t need much time to adapt.

"It’s just knowing the strengths of my team-mates in important positions and knowing what we (Chelsea) do off the ball, then I can do the rest."

More Romelu Lukaku Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube