December 23, 2021
Marcos Alonso Makes Admission Regarding Chelsea's Trophy Chances This Season

Author:

Marcos Alonso makes an honest admission regarding Chelsea's chances at lifting silverware this season after the Blues qualified for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Speaking after Wednesday night's victory via the official club website, Alonso discussed Chelsea's chance of winning trophies this season.

"We are alive in every competition,’ he said, "and we go for it step by step one at a time. Let’s see."

Chelsea are impressively still in the running for the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and have the Club World Cup to play in February.

Even more impressively, perhaps, Tuchel's team have already lifted the UEFA Super Cup this season, adding to the Champions League triumph back in May.

Tuchel is still searching for his first domestic trophy with the club this season and is already into his third semi-final since arriving in January.

This comes after Mason Mount admitted his side are confident of lifting a title this season.

He said: "We can definitely do it. We have the confidence. But we need to be humble and focused too. We need to keep doing the basics well.

"When you are putting that pressure on yourself to win the Premier League, every game brings pressure, every point counts.

"We were top for a bit, we draw some games and we drop down to third. That shows that if you drop points, the race can be over very quickly."

