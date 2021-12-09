Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Marcos Alonso has opened up on his relationship with Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel after returning to the side due to the absence of Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell has been ruled out with an injury until at least the end of the year, handing Alonso a run of games.

Speaking to football.daily, Alonso discussed the German boss.

Giving an honest verdict on what the Chelsea head coach is like, Alonso revealed: "Maybe not so easy going as with you but he wants to win as much as we want. He's a great help in these moments."

This comes after Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea side to never change their behaviours despite a poor dip in form.

The Blues dropped points to Manchester United and West Ham in the league before Zenit's late equaliser saw them finish runners up in the Champions League Group H.

But Tuchel encouraged his team to keep going as he said: When reflecting on the match, he said: "Once this drops 5% or 10%, once we start managing results, once we start changing our behaviour based on the score, we get punished at the moment. It happened against West Ham and today."

Chelsea must improve their performances if they are to have any chance of lifting silverware this season, and Alonso knows this as he becomes a key part of the side due to Chilwell's injury.

Up next for Chelsea is a home match vs Leeds United in the Premier League as they look to get back to winning ways.

