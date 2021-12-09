Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Author:

Marcos Alonso has opened up on his relationship with Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel after returning to the side due to the absence of Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell has been ruled out with an injury until at least the end of the year, handing Alonso a run of games.

Speaking to football.daily, Alonso discussed the German boss.

imago1008435097h

Giving an honest verdict on what the Chelsea head coach is like, Alonso revealed: "Maybe not so easy going as with you but he wants to win as much as we want. He's a great help in these moments." 

This comes after Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea side to never change their behaviours despite a poor dip in form.

Read More

The Blues dropped points to Manchester United and West Ham in the league before Zenit's late equaliser saw them finish runners up in the Champions League Group H.

imago1008527262h

But Tuchel encouraged his team to keep going as he said: When reflecting on the match, he said: "Once this drops 5% or 10%, once we start managing results, once we start changing our behaviour based on the score, we get punished at the moment. It happened against West Ham and today."

Chelsea must improve their performances if they are to have any chance of lifting silverware this season, and Alonso knows this as he becomes a key part of the side due to Chilwell's injury.

Up next for Chelsea is a home match vs Leeds United in the Premier League as they look to get back to winning ways.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008432422h
News

Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

40 seconds ago
imago1008392709h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Interested in Signing Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

30 minutes ago
imago1008435097h
News

'It is Not Easy' - Marcos Alonso Speaks on Chelsea's Fixture Congestion

1 hour ago
imago1008525911h
News

Timo Werner Reveals Chelsea Disappointment Despite Brace vs Zenit

1 hour ago
imago1008531412h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Kepa Arrizabalaga is Picking up Form at the Right Time Ahead of Edouard Mendy Absence

2 hours ago
imago1008392664h
News

Marcos Alonso Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 'Tough' Title Challenge

2 hours ago
imago1008271066h
News

Joe Cole: Chelsea Look Disjointed Without Thiago Silva & Antonio Rudiger

3 hours ago
imago1008435097h
News

Marcos Alonso Provides Honest Insight Into Chelsea's Title Rivals Manchester United & Liverpool

3 hours ago