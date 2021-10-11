Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Admission Regarding Past Spain Omissions Despite Chelsea Form

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has opened up, speaking honestly about his lack of game time for the Spanish national team despite being a regular for his club in the past.

The defender has only made four appearances for Spain, despite being a key part of Antonio Conte's title winning Chelsea side years ago.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Alonso has discussed his past omissions from the Spain squad.

Photo by PRESSINPHOTO

He said: "I have felt recognised and loved in all the teams I have played in. In Spain is where they know me least, less than in Italy or England, but it is normal. In the end people are familiar with what they see more often.

"Where I can get noticed is on the pitch and I have always tried the maximum to do that. In the end it is the opinion of each coach to choose whoever they want and you have to respect them.

"The truth is that for a long time I have taken the national team as a bonus. In the end I play for my club and try to do my best. If I am lucky enough to come to the national team, I take it as a reward for that work."

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The defender will be hoping to keep his place in both the Spain squad and Chelsea starting XI as Ben Chilwell returned against Southampton.

Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta's Spain finished runners up in the UEFA Nations League as France lifted the trophy during the October international break.

Next up for Alonso is a return to Cobham as Chelsea prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

