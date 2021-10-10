Marcos Alonso Makes Comparison Between Tuchel And Former Coach Conte

    • October 10, 2021
    Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Comparison Between Tuchel And Former Coach Conte

    Author:

    Chelsea and Spain left-back Marcos Alonso has made comparisons between the Blues' first team coach Thomas Tuchel and their former manager Antonio Conte.

    Tuchel joined the Blues in January 2021, and has since taken them to the Champions League final, winning the competition.

    Conte, on the other hand, was at the club between 2016-2018, winning the Premier League in 2016/17.

    He also became the first manager in history to win three consecutive Premier League Manager of the Month awards in October, November and December 2016.

    sipa_32325793

    When speaking to the official Chelsea website, Alonso discussed the differences between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte's different styles of play.

    "If we compare with Conte, who also played with the system of five defenders, we have even more freedom now to arrive in attacking positions and a little less defensive responsibility, but it depends on the rival and the game."

    When asked how he feels about becoming such a key player under current manager Thomas Tuchel, Alonso seemed pleased to have been given so much game time.

    sipa_33487129

    "The truth is that yes, it has been complicated in the past," he continued.

    'It is something that happens to all footballers at one point in their career, that you have a coach who does not count on you or you are not to their liking.

    "But I have always tried to do my best. I showed even when playing with Frank Lampard at that time that I was ready to help the team."

