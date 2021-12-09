Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Comparison With Premier League Winning Chelsea Squad

Marcos Alonso has compared the similarities and revealed the differences between Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad and the previous Blues sides that have won the Premier League.

Alonso played a crucial role the last time Chelsea won the Premier League, impressing as the left wing-back under Antonio Conte.

Speaking to football.daily, Alonso opened up on the similarities between the current Chelsea side and those of the past.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "Maybe it's a bigger challenge to how it was a few years back. This league is the most competitive, most physical. Not every player can cope with the Premier League."

This comes after Alonso admitted that Chelsea are struggling with the intensity of fixtures as they are undergoing a tough winter period in all competitions.

The Blues dropped points to Manchester United before losing at West Ham and drawing with Zenit in a hectic week.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Alonso continued: "Even if we have a big squad the amount of games we play it's tough to stay 100% focused 100% with energy. It is not easy but that's what we need to try for.

"It is the same for every team if they play in Europe and are still in the cup. We need to be out there and fight for everything, use the recovery days to arrive to the games 100%."

Next up for the Blues is Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube