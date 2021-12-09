Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Comparison With Premier League Winning Chelsea Squad

Author:

Marcos Alonso has compared the similarities and revealed the differences between Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad and the previous Blues sides that have won the Premier League.

Alonso played a crucial role the last time Chelsea won the Premier League, impressing as the left wing-back under Antonio Conte.

Speaking to  football.daily, Alonso opened up on the similarities between the current Chelsea side and those of the past.

imago0028494452h

He said: "Maybe it's a bigger challenge to how it was a few years back. This league is the most competitive, most physical. Not every player can cope with the Premier League."

This comes after Alonso admitted that Chelsea are struggling with the intensity of fixtures as they are undergoing a tough winter period in all competitions.

Read More

The Blues dropped points to Manchester United before losing at West Ham and drawing with Zenit in a hectic week.

imago1005473921h

Alonso continued: "Even if we have a big squad the amount of games we play it's tough to stay 100% focused 100% with energy. It is not easy but that's what we need to try for.

"It is the same for every team if they play in Europe and are still in the cup. We need to be out there and fight for everything, use the recovery days to arrive to the games 100%."

Next up for the Blues is Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008392664h
News

Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Comparison With Premier League Winning Chelsea Squad

45 seconds ago
imago1008525918h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Need to Recover Their Poor Form Before They Lose Pace on Title Rivals

30 minutes ago
imago1008432422h
News

Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
imago1008392709h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Interested in Signing Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

1 hour ago
imago1008435097h
News

'It is Not Easy' - Marcos Alonso Speaks on Chelsea's Fixture Congestion

2 hours ago
imago1008525911h
News

Timo Werner Reveals Chelsea Disappointment Despite Brace vs Zenit

2 hours ago
imago1008531412h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Kepa Arrizabalaga is Picking up Form at the Right Time Ahead of Edouard Mendy Absence

3 hours ago
imago1008392664h
News

Marcos Alonso Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 'Tough' Title Challenge

3 hours ago