    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Frank Lampard Admission Regarding Lack of Game Time

    Author:

    Marcos Alonso has made an honest revelation regarding his time at Chelsea under former boss Frank Lampard, discussing his time out of the team.

    The Spaniard struggled for game time under th e Chelsea legend and has seen a change in his fortunes since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and the switch in system at Stamford Bridge.

    Speaking to Chelsea FC, Alonso revealed his emotions after struggling under Lampard.

    sipa_35322693

    He said: "The truth is that yes, it has been complicated in the past. It is something that happens to all footballers at one point in their career, that you have a coach who does not count on you or you are not to their liking.

    "But I have always tried to do my best. I showed even when playing with Frank Lampard at that time that I was ready to help the team."

    sipa_35325863

    The wing-back has been full of praise for his boss, Tuchel, as he compared the German with Antonio Conte, the manager that brought Alonso to Chelsea

    "If we compare with Conte, who also played with the system of five defenders, we have even more freedom now to arrive in attacking positions and a little less defensive responsibility, but it depends on the rival and the game." he said.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    chelsea-fc-v-newcastle-united-premier-league
    News

    Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Frank Lampard Admission Regarding Lack of Game Time

    49 seconds ago
    sipa_35374569
    News

    'These Things Happen in Football' - Chilwell Opens Up About Chelsea Struggles

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_35492151
    News

    Chilwell Says Playing For England Gives Him a 'Special Feeling'

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_34757574 (1)
    News

    Hansi Flick Provides Antonio Rudiger Injury Update Ahead of World Cup Qualifying Clash

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35409130
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Could Become Newcastle Target Following Takeover

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32325793
    News

    Marcos Alonso Makes Comparison Between Tuchel And Former Coach Conte

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35372862
    News

    Report: Blow for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger Misses Germany Training Due to Injury

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322693
    News

    Marcos Alonso Speaks Ahead of Spain's Nations League Final Clash With France

    2 hours ago