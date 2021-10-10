Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Frank Lampard Admission Regarding Lack of Game Time

Marcos Alonso has made an honest revelation regarding his time at Chelsea under former boss Frank Lampard, discussing his time out of the team.

The Spaniard struggled for game time under th e Chelsea legend and has seen a change in his fortunes since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and the switch in system at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Alonso revealed his emotions after struggling under Lampard.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "The truth is that yes, it has been complicated in the past. It is something that happens to all footballers at one point in their career, that you have a coach who does not count on you or you are not to their liking.

"But I have always tried to do my best. I showed even when playing with Frank Lampard at that time that I was ready to help the team."

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The wing-back has been full of praise for his boss, Tuchel, as he compared the German with Antonio Conte, the manager that brought Alonso to Chelsea.

"If we compare with Conte, who also played with the system of five defenders, we have even more freedom now to arrive in attacking positions and a little less defensive responsibility, but it depends on the rival and the game." he said.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube