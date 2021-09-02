Marcos Alonso Nominated for August Premier League Player of the Month Award

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August after a fine start to the season.

The Spaniard faces tough competition, however.

The Premier League have announced the nominees, with Alonso up for the accolade.

West Ham United duo Michail Antonio, who became the Hammers leading Premier League goalscorer and leads the goalscoring charts for the season, and Said Benrahma are also up for the award.

Everton winger Demarai Gray is also up for the award, having scored one goal in the opening three games.

Tottenham's Eric Dier's defensive performances have been enough to see him nominated whilst Mason Greenwood's goalscoring start to the season at Manchester United sees the youngster make up the nominees.

SIPA USA

Alonso got Chelsea off to a flying start to the season, opening the scoring with a wonderful free-kick against Crystal Palace on the opening day.

Since then, the wing-back has kept his place in the team, performing superbly as he kept Ben Chilwell out of the starting XI. Alonso has played every minute of the season so far, going on to be crucial in a win at Arsenal and draw against Liverpool at Anfield, as the Blues were reduced to ten men.

Fans can vote for their Player of the Month and the Blues spectators will be doing their best to ensure Alonso brings home the accolade, however as a defender he is unlikely to beat off his attacking competition.

