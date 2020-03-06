Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been included in the nominees for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

The Spaniard enjoyed a fine month with the Blues after netting three times in February following a return to the Chelsea side.

Alonso netted in the 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22nd after a low strike into the bottom corner.

Then the 29-year-old added another two to his tally as he bagged a brace against Bournemouth to secure a point for the Blues on the south coast.

He smashed home into the roof of the net to give Chelsea the lead, and then his quick reactions in the 85th minute, following an effort from Pedro, saw him rise highest to head Chelsea level.

NOMINATIONS

Here's the full list of players nominated for the award for February:

Marcos Alonso [Chelsea]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang [Arsenal]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin [Everton]

Matt Doherty [Wolves]

Bruno Fernandes [Manchester United]

Nick Pope [Burnley]

HOW CAN YOU VOTE?

You can vote for your selected nominee here.

Voting closes on Monday 9th March at 6pm UK time.

Winners will be announced on Friday 13th March.

