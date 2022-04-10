Skip to main content
Marcos Alonso Opens Up on Chelsea's Poor Form in Back-to-Back Losses

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has opened up on his side's poor recent form that led to back-to-back losses last week against Brentford in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side responded to the two losses in emphatic form this weekend, beating Southampton 6-0 on Saturday afternoon, as they solidified their third place in the league.

As the Blues prepare for their second showdown with Los Blancos on Tuesday evening, the weekend's victory will fuel them with confidence on their travel to Madrid.

imago1011172603h

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Alonso opened up on his side's two tough losses last week.

"We players, we don’t like to lose. We aren’t used to it and obviously after two defeats we showed this hunger on the pitch and got the three points."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Spaniard opened the scoring on the day with his first Premier League goal since he opened his side's account for the season in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace back in August.

Speaking on the goal, Alonso went on to reveal he was very happy to get in amongst the scoring on Saturday.

imago1011166621h

"I’m very happy always to help the team. It was a goal feast out there and I’m very happy for that and on to the next one already."

Chelsea now turn their heads towards Tuesday's European re-run against Real Madrid, as they hope to mount a comeback from their 3-1 loss last week.

