Marcos Alonso Praises Chelsea's Character After Club World Cup Triumph

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has praised the squad's character after they claimed the first Club World Cup title in the club's history.

The Blues overcame Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

And speaking to the Athletic after the final, Alonso praised his teammates.

The Spaniard did not get off the bench in the final as Callum Hudson-Odoi was preferred as a more attacking option at left wing-back.

However, Alonso has admitted that he wants to lead by example, proving to be a role model to Chelsea's younger generation.

“I just want to help, I just want to be important and lead by example," he said. "This is the main thing. We all showed character in the Club World Cup final. None of us gave up.

"We had never won this trophy before in the club’s history. I’m very delighted that we did our thing. We tried everything and won.”

The defender continued to reveal how he has plans to win the Premier League once again with Chelsea, after he was part of Antonio Conte's title winning side.

“Of course I want to win the Premier League,” he continued. “I feel great here. I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions."

Alonso has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side since Ben Chilwell sustained an ACL tear and will be hoping to prove his worth before the end of the season.

