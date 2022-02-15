Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marcos Alonso Praises Chelsea's Character After Club World Cup Triumph

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has praised the squad's character after they claimed the first Club World Cup title in the club's history.

The Blues overcame Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

And speaking to the Athletic after the final, Alonso praised his teammates.

imago1009585777h

The Spaniard did not get off the bench in the final as Callum Hudson-Odoi was preferred as a more attacking option at left wing-back.

However, Alonso has admitted that he wants to lead by example, proving to be a role model to Chelsea's younger generation.

Read More

“I just want to help, I just want to be important and lead by example," he said. "This is the main thing. We all showed character in the Club World Cup final. None of us gave up. 

"We had never won this trophy before in the club’s history. I’m very delighted that we did our thing. We tried everything and won.”

imago1009615439h

The defender continued to reveal how he has plans to win the Premier League once again with Chelsea, after he was part of Antonio Conte's title winning side.

“Of course I want to win the Premier League,” he continued. “I feel great here. I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions."

Alonso has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side since Ben Chilwell sustained an ACL tear and will be hoping to prove his worth before the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009585777h
News

Marcos Alonso Praises Chelsea's Character After Club World Cup Triumph

42 seconds ago
imago0036509999h
Transfer News

Report: Marquinhos is Chelsea's 'Dream' Transfer Despite PSG's Reluctance to Sell

30 minutes ago
imago1009569591h
News

Rudiger Hails Kepa After He Was 'Written Off' Before Tuchel Appointment

1 hour ago
imago1009158623h
News

Why Conor Gallagher Won't Feature for Crystal Palace Against Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009095790h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Have to Pay 'Super High' Price for Declan Rice in Summer

2 hours ago
imago1008930880h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea's Reluctance to Buy in January Will Benefit Thomas Tuchel Long-Term

3 hours ago
imago1008604056h
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Seeking Jules Kounde Replacement as Chelsea Make Defender Priority

3 hours ago
imago1009775480h
News

Report: Mason Mount Facing Battle Against Time to Return for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

4 hours ago