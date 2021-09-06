September 6, 2021
Marcos Alonso Praises 'Great Player' Saul Niguez Following Deadline Day Arrival

Marcos Alonso has heaped praise upon his international and club teammate Saul Niguez following the 26-year-old's arrival at Chelsea.

Saul has had several days of training at Cobham alongside Alonso whilst other his other teammates are on international duty.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Alonso discussed Saul and predicted him to be a success in the Premier League.

Speaking on whether he knew Saul before the Spaniard's Deadline Day move to Stamford Bridge, he said: "I know Saul from the national team, and also we shared a manager from when we were in the Real Madrid academy,"

Chelsea were light in midfield with time ticking away as the transfer window edged closer to closing and Thomas Tuchel's side opted to sign Saul on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Speaking on what Saul will add to the Chelsea squad, Alondo said: "He’s a great player. His conditions are going to be good for the Premier League. He is strong physically, he is very good in the air, and those are things you need when you move to this league.

"He is ready to kick off and hopefully we can take advantage of his qualities and he will be of great help to the team, because it’s going to be a long year, with a lot of competitions."

Saul will be looking to make his debut for Chelsea when the Blues face Aston Villa on gameday four of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge.

