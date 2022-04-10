Skip to main content
Marcos Alonso Praises 'Hungry' Chelsea Side Following Southampton Thrashing

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has praised his side for the 'hungry' attitude they showed on Saturday afternoon as they thrashed Southampton 6-0.

The Spaniard opened the scoring on the day, with his first Premier League goal of the season since the opening day against Crystal Palace.

He also played 90 minutes at left-back, helping teammates, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to find the back of the net as the Blues hit Saints for six.

imago1011184339h

Speaking after the game, Alonso praised his side for the attitude they showed to put six goals past Saints on Saturday afternoon.

"We were still hungry for more and very solid, which I think is important," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "Obviously it’s not the same approach to the game when we’re 4-0 up already.

"I think we played a good second half also, controlling the game and trying to move the ball side to side, and it was good to get a couple more goals."

Chelsea struggled for results last week, dropping points to Brentford before conceding three goals against Real Madrid midweek.

imago1011166621h

Mason Mount, who expertly provided the assist for Alonso's opening goal before going on to register two goals himself, insisted a lack of pressing was what caused the Blues' poor recent form.

"It's something we looked at, maybe it dropped off a bit over the last couple of weeks. I think we're working hard together as a team. Not many teams can handle that, we showed it today.

"The way we win the ball back, attacking wise, higher up the pitch - it gives us more opportunities to score."

imago1010345659h
