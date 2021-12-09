Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Marcos Alonso Provides Honest Insight Into Chelsea's Title Rivals Manchester United & Liverpool

Author:

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has discussed the Blues' title rivals after they fell to third in the Premier League table behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel's side came away from east London last week with no points after a 3-2 loss to West Ham, which saw them drop from the top of the table.

Speaking to football.daily, Alonso was questioned on the Blues' title rivals.

imago1008434222h

The Spaniard was asked if he is worried about the declining form of his team amid a title challenge. 

He responded: "There's still a long way. There are some great teams. We have to focus on ourselves, doing our job and let's see where we are at the end of the season."

Alonso continued to give his verdict on the rest of the teams in the league, which Chelsea must overcome if they are to win the title this season.

imago1008392664h

"I think the top teams are always top and the mid table, low table are getting better and better so its becoming very physical and with the amount of games, there are no easy games." he continued.

The Blues face Leeds United next in the Premier League, having limited time to recover after their 3-3 draw with Zenit.

If Thomas Tuchel's side fail to beat Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, they will fall some way off title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City during their congested fixture schedule in December.

imago1008435097h
