Marcos Alonso Reflects on 'Nice' FA Cup Tie as Chelsea Beat Plymouth Argyle

Marcos Alonso has provided his verdict on Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round.

The Blues struggled throughout, relying on two goals from defenders and an extra time period to secure their place in the next round.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Alonso reflected on the victory.

Chelsea looked poor throughout as Thomas Tuchel was absent from the match, having tested positive for Covid-19 in the build-up.

His backroom staff took the match and the Blues did not look confident in possession, failing to dominate a match in which they were considered favourites.

Plymouth took the lead before Cesar Azpilicueta clawed one back and Alonso found an extra time winner.

Speaking on the match, Alonso admitted it was an enjoyable cup tie to play in.

"It's nice to play these kinds of games. I think we were unlucky not to score earlier but we are through, very happy for that and for the goal as well. We keep going!" he said.



"Maybe we should have finished the game before the 90th minute but it's nice to have a cup game, the fans to enjoy extra time and everything. The most important is that we are through, happy days!" Alonso continued.

The full-back will know that despite his positivity, things must improve if Chelsea are to end the season with silverware.

The first chance of this comes next week as the Blues travel to Abu Dhabi to compete in the Club World Cup.

