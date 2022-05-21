Skip to main content

Marcos Alonso Reveals Chelsea Want One Final Celebration Vs Watford

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has revealed his side want to bid one final farewell to their fans on Sunday as the final day of the Premier League season unfolds.

The Blues effectively secured third place in the league on Thursday evening with a 1-1 daw against Leicester.

On Sunday's tie with Watford, Chelsea will want to win all three points in the Blues' last home game of the season.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Alonso was asked about his goal in his side's midweek draw with the Foxes, to which he replied:

"Reece is a great player and I am grateful for the assist. When they put the ball to the left I always try to be there, I arrived at the last moment and put it at the near post.

"It was a perfect ball from Reece and hopefully there are more to come in the next game or the next season.

"I am happy to score but disappointed not to get the three points. But it is what it is, we take the point, we move on, there is one more to go and then we will rest a bit.

"We always go to go out to play and get the win and we will do that again in the last game of the season to leave a good taste at the end.

"We will try to play a good game and celebrate here with the fans before we go for the summer."

