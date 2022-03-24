Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has revealed his dream of playing in La Liga after his career at the west London side.

The Blues signed the Spanish international from Serie A club Fiorentina in the summer of 2016, and he has remained at the World and European Champions ever since.

He is now in his sixth season at the club, still proving to be a valuable asset to the team.

In an interview with AS, via Sports Witness, the left wing-back spoke on his ambitions to play in the Spanish top flight should he leave the Premier League.

"I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

"At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be."

He also talked about potentially playing for the likes of Barcelona or both Real and Atletico Madrid, adding: "Yes, yes, I have family ties on all sides… Chelsea right now. I have a contract for this and one more season."

Since his arrival at the west London outfit nearly six years ago, Alonso has made 200 appearances for the Blues, with 26 goals and 21 assists to his name in all competitions.

He has won a multitude of winners' medals during that time too, with the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, Super Cup and FA Cup all in his collection.

