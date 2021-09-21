September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marcos Alonso Reveals He is Yet to Talk to Chelsea Teammates as He Stops Taking the Knee

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has admitted that he has not discussed his decision to stop taking the knee with his teammates.

The Spaniard revealed that he will no longer take the knee before matches but remains fully supportive of fighting against racism.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Alonso discussed his decision and revealed that his teammates are not aware of his decision.

sipa_35000880

“No, we haven’t talked about it,” said Alonso. “We are in the changing room and we are like a family. I have a very good relationship with everyone, I love everyone and up to now we haven’t talked about it. I don’t think there is a need to, but, of course, if I have to speak to anyone, I will say the same thing I just told you and I don’t think there will be any problems.”

Instead, Alonso has revealed he will be making an anti-racism gesture of his own because he believes taking the knee is 'losing a bit of strength'.

sipa_35134427

The defender will instead 'point to the sleeve', at the respect badge that is on the Chelsea kit. This gesture was previously done by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

He also told the Telegraph"I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35135040
News

Marcos Alonso Reveals He is Yet to Talk to Chelsea Teammates as He Stops Taking the Knee

sipa_34757574 (4)
News

Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Contract Talks 'Not Going Smoothly'

sipa_35086949
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Failed in €100M Effort to Sign PSG's Marquinhos During Summer Transfer Window

pjimage (48)
News

Report: Mount, Kante & Jorginho Set to Be Offered New Chelsea Deals

sipa_35000880
News

Why Chelsea Defender Marcos Alonso Is No Longer Taking the Knee

sipa_35136196
Features/Opinions

Saul & Werner to Return - Chelsea Fans Select Starting XI to Face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

pjimage (47)
News

Pulisic, Kante, Mendy: The Chelsea Team News Ahead of Aston Villa Cup Tie

sipa_28678813
News

'I'm Desperate For Games' - Danny Drinkwater Makes Chelsea Contract Admission