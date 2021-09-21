Marcos Alonso Reveals He is Yet to Talk to Chelsea Teammates as He Stops Taking the Knee

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has admitted that he has not discussed his decision to stop taking the knee with his teammates.

The Spaniard revealed that he will no longer take the knee before matches but remains fully supportive of fighting against racism.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Alonso discussed his decision and revealed that his teammates are not aware of his decision.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“No, we haven’t talked about it,” said Alonso. “We are in the changing room and we are like a family. I have a very good relationship with everyone, I love everyone and up to now we haven’t talked about it. I don’t think there is a need to, but, of course, if I have to speak to anyone, I will say the same thing I just told you and I don’t think there will be any problems.”

Instead, Alonso has revealed he will be making an anti-racism gesture of his own because he believes taking the knee is 'losing a bit of strength'.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The defender will instead 'point to the sleeve', at the respect badge that is on the Chelsea kit. This gesture was previously done by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

He also told the Telegraph: "I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube