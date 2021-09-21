'I Love it' - Marcos Alonso Reveals His Emotions Regarding Hostile Tottenham Hotspur Reception

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has revealed what he felt as the fans of Tottenham Hotspur contantly booed him as the Blues came out 3-0 winners.

The Spaniard has been on fine form this season, keeping Ben Chilwell out of the starting XI.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Alonso admitted how he revels in the negative atmosphere.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“I love it! To be booed when you play away, it’s music to my ears,” said Alonso. “It might be because I have scored a few goals against them and I think they maybe have these memories in their head when I touch the ball, so yeah I love it and even more when we get the three points.”

Alonso has an impressive record against the north London side, often scoring.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Alonso also opened up on Chelsea's fantastic start to the season, with the wing-back featuring in every match.

What Marcos Alonso said

“After winning the Champions League, I think other teams are more motivated (against Chelsea),” Alonso told the Telegraph. “So we need to train even more and we need to try even harder.

“I think every game is going to be tough this season. The Premier League has got so competitive and we are seeing every week how tough it is to get the three points and to play our football. First we have to focus on the Carabao Cup and then we will think about Manchester City. But it will be another tough and another top game.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube